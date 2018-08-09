Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City sign Australian wonderkid Arzani

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    09 Aug 2018, 13:32 IST
danielarzani-cropped
Manchester City midfielder Daniel Arzani

Manchester City have signed Australia international midfielder Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City, beating the likes of Juventus to the 19-year-old's signature.

Arzani featured in all three of Australia's games at the World Cup after making 18 appearances and scoring two goals in the A-League for Melbourne in 2017-18, and he was named the league's Young Footballer of the Year.

He was the youngest player ever to be named in Australia's squad for a World Cup and was also the youngest player at the tournament in Russia, making his first appearance in the second half of the Socceroos' 2-1 defeat to France.

Arzani is expected to be sent out on loan, with Celtic said to be keen on taking the playmaker for the season.

City's managing director of global football, Brian Marwood, told the club's official website: "In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia's brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level.

"This pathway was first forged by Aaron Mooy just two years ago, and we are all delighted to see another Australian-grown talent make this move.

"The combination of City Football Group's global football structure and the world-leading City Football Academy facilities create an environment in which this pathway can become well-trodden."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Deadline day round-up: Kovacic in at Chelsea, all quiet...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City interested in Borussia Dortmund...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City sign Netherlands youngster Sandler
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea target wants to join Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester United complete the signing of former...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us