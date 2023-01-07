Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday (January 8) in the third round of the FA Cup, looking for their second win over the Blues in four days.

The sides met in the Premier League on Thursday, where City eked out a 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's 63rd-minute strike. In November, the Sky Blues knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at home, making this game their third clash of the season already.

Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling side are once again the favourites, but the pressure is on the Londoners, who've been in rough form. Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games across competitions, losing five, as Graham Potter treads on thin ice.

He replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm in September and made some early impact but is now facing his toughest spell in West London yet.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 173 previous clashes, Chelsea lead 71-63.

Since beating City 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final, Chelsea have lost their next four games in the fixture without scoring.

This will be the eighth meeting between City and Chelsea in the FA Cup. The visitors lead 4-3, including the most recent two (5-1 in 2015-16 fifth round and 1-0 in 2020-21 semifinal).

Chelsea have lost five of their last six away games against Manchester City across competitions - their only win during this run was a 2-1 result in May 2021 in the Premier League.

Having already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup to City this season, Chelsea could lose to the same team in two different cup competitions for the second season in a row. They lost in the final of the two cups to Liverpool last season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City are on an excellent run of form and don't fear Chelsea, who are at their lowest ebb under Potter and under immense pressure to revive their campaign.

City appear unstoppable right now, and there's no reason to believe they cannot beat the Blues again.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

