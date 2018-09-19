Manchester is still red – Depay ahead of Lyon's clash with City

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 364 // 19 Sep 2018, 10:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lyon star Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay insisted "Manchester is still red" as he stoked the fire ahead of Lyon's Champions League match against Manchester City, while promising to one day reveal what went on with Louis van Gaal during his brief time at Old Trafford.

Former United forward Depay will return to Manchester on Wednesday, French visitors Lyon facing Premier League holders City in their European opener at the Etihad Stadium.

Big things were expected of Depay when he swapped PSV for United but the Netherlands international failed to live up to the hype, only showing glimpses of his potential during his year-and-a-half with the club.

Depay found himself on the outer under Van Gaal before Jose Mourinho arrived and granted the Dutchman a move to Ligue 1 in 2017.

Reflecting on his time with Van Gaal at the Theatre of Dreams, the 24-year-old told reporters: "I saw Van Gaal at Dirk Kuyt's testimonial and we didn't really speak about it.

"Certain things that happened I don't want to say now in public.

"Maybe when I write a book someday I will speak about it. There were some miscommunications but I cannot blame that or a particular thing for the way things happened.

"I still speak with lads from United and I wish everybody the best. Manchester is still red!'

Ex-United captain and the club's all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney – now skippering DC United in MLS – was critical of Depay's flamboyant style during his spell in Manchester in an interview this week.

Responding to Rooney's comments, Depay said: "Some people can't take a joke and me and Wayne are very good friends.

"I don't have a red leather jacket out of my thousand leather jackets! I understand what he meant with it and that's it.

"It's in the past and I'm a flamboyant guy but that doesn't mean I couldn't be smarter. I've become more mature."