Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: 3 takeaways

Manchester United vs. Juventus

Manchester United and Juventus were facing each other for the thirteenth time in history. The Red Devils came into this game at the back of an impressive second-half performance against Chelsea whereas Juventus looked to maintain their hold at the top of Group H.

The game was a bit patchy in the opening exchanges with no clear momentum to any team. Juventus created few openings but nothing substantial to trouble David De Gea on goal. United had the first shot on goal with Pogba deflecting Mata's free-kick towards the goal, but it was comfortable for Szczęsny.

Juventus drew first blood after Dybala guided the ball past De Gea following some excellent play by Ronaldo. Allegri's men had more possession of the ball and controlled the half better but failed to increase their lead further. Both teams went into the break with Juventus leading by a solitary goal.

The onus was on United in the second half, and they started well with Martial threatening the Juventus goal on a couple of occasions. Against the run of play, De Gea pulled off a great save to deny Ronaldo scoring from a long range. United was pressing higher and saw more of the ball which saw Pogba hitting the post from a close range.

Despite all the efforts in the second half, Juventus kept their lead intact and walked away with all three points. Here the three takeaways from the game.

#3 Juventus proving their superiority

Dybala is scoring goals for fun.

Juventus are one of the title contenders this season, and they have boosted their chances after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer. They won their previous two games in the group and looked to continue their winning run.

Allegri's men were comfortable in the first half keeping more of the ball and had better chances than their opposition, but could only manage a single goal through Paulo Dybala. In the second half, United threatened to score and looked the better side, but Juventus showed their defensive stability and saw out any threat that United posed.

With three wins out of three, Juventus have put one foot into the knockout round.

