Manchester United 1 (3) - Fulham 1 (4): Red Devils Player Ratings as disappointing season continues with cup exit | FA Cup 2024-25

A frustrating affair punctuated by a lack of quality from both sides that saw Manchester United crash out of the FA Cup in the fifth round at the hands of Fulham on Sunday, March 2.

Following their hard-fought win over Ipswich Town last time out, Ruben Amorim made two changes to the side. Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho were replaced by Noussair Mazraoui and Christian Eriksen.

Fulham, meanwhile, were coming off a 2-1 win over Wolves. Marco Silva made three alterations to that side as Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Antonee Robinson came in for Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop, and Jorge Cuenca.

The visitors enjoyed more possession in the first half, playing at a composed pace. They took the lead in stoppage time as Bassey knocked home a header after Rodrigo Muniz was first to rise to a corner.

Manchester United surged ahead in search of an equalizer and it eventually came through Bruno Fernandes in the 71st minute. Diogo Dalot found his fellow countryman at the edge of the box and his precise left-footed effort nestled in the back of the net to level the game.

Both sides then had opportunities to close the game out, with Red Devils teenager Chido Obi-Martin coming closest on two separate occasions. However, neither side were able to decisive moment as the game headed to penalties.

For Manchester United, Fernandes, Dalot, and Casemiro all scored with their kicks while Fulham's Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge, and Willian all ensured the Cottagers kept up. The hosts' fourth try saw Victor Lindelof step up but the defender saw his effort saved by Bernd Leno. Robinson converted the visitors' fourth, putting all the pressure on Joshua Zirkzee whose effort was also saved.

The result means Manchester United's only chance of silverware now is the Europa League. They will face Real Sociedad midweek in the first leg of the knockouts. Here are the player ratings:

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Onana failed to save a single penalty out of Fulham's four attempts. He also could not get his distribution in order throughout the game, often going long and had a moment of miscommunication with Harry Maguire.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Manchester United's best defender on the night, the Dutchman was a mix of class and strength as his long balls early on proved threatening. He finished with the most tackles in the game (five) and won seven duels.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

A solid performance at the back and was particularly effective in dealing with Fulham's aerial threats.

Leny Yoro - 6.5/10

He seemed to play in the opposite of his natural role on the right but put in a good outing.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

He was involved a lot going forward but that left space behind him for the Fulham attackers to go into. The Moroccan is struggling to capture some of his early-season form that endeared him to fans quickly.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot did well going forward and collected an assist for the side's only goal on the night.

Manuel Ugarte - 5.5/10

Ugarte struggled to impose himself on the game again, displaying a lack of quality on the ball will finding it difficult without it as well.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

The experiment to play the Denmark international higher up the pitch seemed to be a failure as he found it difficult to link up with teammates before being taken off after 68 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Fernandes continues to be a rare silver lining in Manchester United's terrible season. He excelled playing in a deeper role and provided a great finish to level the tie.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

The Dutchman continues to struggle as he seems to be unable to find his best role under Ruben Amorim. A poor penalty from him eventually became the reason Manchester United exited the tie.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5.5/10

Hojlund displayed energy off the ball but he continued to receive no help from his teammates.

Substitutes

Victor Lindelof - 5.5/10

Had a few shaky moments after coming on, compounded by missing the penalty.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Had a few lively moments but once again let down by poor decision-making in the final third.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Energetic cameo as he moved higher up the pitch as Manchester United searched the winner.

Chido Obi-Martin - 6.5/10

A promising cameo, proving to be a nuisance to Fulham and coming close to scoring.

Ayden Heaven - 6/10

Saw out extra time with ease and looked assured.

