Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Casemiro and Rashford secure silverware | Carabao Cup 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26. The triumph ended their six-year wait for a trophy.

The Red Devils made it to the final via a relatively straightforward path. They beat Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton and Nottingham Forest en route to Wembley. Erik ten Hag's men also secured qualification to the Europa League round of 16 after an impressive 4-3 win over Barcelona over two legs, sealing it with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

With a chance to win the club's first piece of silverware in more than five years, the Dutchman fielded his strongest-possible XI.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle made shaky starts to the game as they allowed the nerves to settle in. Players from either side made a few late tackles early on, with Diogo Dalot being booked in just the ninth minute. Despite having 40% of the ball in the first half, United looked more threatening on the break. The Magpies, on the other hand, did not do much with 60% of the ball.

Casemiro opened the scoring in this final, converting an assist from Luke Shaw to give Manchester United a deserved lead. Marcus Rashford then forced a goal just six minutes later as his shot took a wicked deflection off Sven Botman before nestling in the goal. Newcastle hit the target just once in the first period as they looked to try and get back in the game.

Manchester United led Newcastle 2-0 at half-time.

FaktaBola @FaktaSepakbola

Man United 2-0 Newcastle



Casemiro 33’

Rashford 39’



Manchester United sementara unggul atas Newcastle di Final Carabao Cup! HT | #CarabaoCupFinal Man United 2-0 NewcastleCasemiro 33’Rashford 39’Manchester United sementara unggul atas Newcastle di Final Carabao Cup! HT | #CarabaoCupFinalMan United 2-0 Newcastle⚽️ Casemiro 33’⚽️ Rashford 39’Manchester United sementara unggul atas Newcastle di Final Carabao Cup!🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/4UG8eR6mrq

Manchester United looked like a team on a mission as they came out for the second half looking very organized with their defensive shape. Ten Hag brought Aaron Wan-Bissaka on for Diogo Dalot as he looked to bolster the Red Devils' defense. He did well to contain Allan Saint-Maximin for a considerable portion of the half before further changes were made.

While Newcastle tried their best to capitalize on every throw-in and set-piece to try and create an opening, the Red Devils seemed content to knock the ball around. David De Gea and Lisandro Martinez brought out their best gamesmanship, wasting time and arguing with the referee to kill the minutes.

Manchester United held on to win the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7.5/10

De Gea put in a good performance between the sticks for Manchester United. He made two saves, two punches, and played five long balls.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Dalot had a decent first half in which he won two duels, making two tackles and one interception. He played one accurate long ball and was also booked, prompting a substitution from ten Hag at the break.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane was solid in defense as he won all four of his duels, making four clearances and one interception in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez put in a commanding performance at the heart of the defense for the Red Devils. He won three of his five duels, making four clearances, three tackles, and two blocks in the process. He was booked for arguing with the referee late in the game.

Luke Shaw - 7.5/10

Shaw was immense for Manchester United on the left flank. He won four duels, making three interceptions and two clearances in the process. He played two key passes, two crosses and three long balls.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred struggled to match the quality of output from his teammates as he made a couple of errors and misplaced a few passes. He won three duels and attempted one shot off-target as he played for nearly three quarters of the game. Fred was booked for a foul in the first half.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro scored the all-important first goal of the game to give Manchester United the lead in the 33rd minute. He won eight of his 12 duels, making five tackles and two clearances in the process. He also played one key pass and three long balls.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony played for 83 minutes and put in a combative performance despite things not always going his way. He won four duels, making two interceptions and two tackles. He attempted two shots, both of which were on target.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Due to his teammates playing great games, Fernandes' mistakes were often masked by their brilliance. He had 57 touches of the ball but gave it away 16 times. He won six of his 13 duels and was dribbled past thrice.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford put in another stunning performance and forced an own-goal in the first period to double Manchester United's lead. He won seven duels, played two key passes, and hit the target once.

Wout Weghorst - 7.5/10

Weghorst played a key role in allowing Manchester United to progress the ball forward, keeping Sven Botman and Fabian Schar occupied most of the time to allow Rashford open space. He won five of his 11 duels and played one key pass.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

Wan-Bissaka replaced Dalot at half-time and was solid at the back. He won eight of his 11 ground duels, making two clearances and seven tackles. He also attempted one shot on target.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10

He replaced Fred in the second-half and played well.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

He replaced Weghorst towards the end of the game and helped his team close the game out.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Sancho came on late in the game and made a couple of mistakes despite ending up on the winning side.

Poll : 0 votes