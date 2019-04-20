Manchester United: 5 High-profile free agents the Red Devils should look to sign in the summer

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are out of the Champions League after being knocked out by Barcelona in the quarter-finals and are fighting an uphill battle to finish inside the top-4 in the Premier League at the end of the season.

After winning 14 games in his first 17 matches in charge, the wheels seem to have fallen off for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side have lost 5 of their last 7 games. Recent performances have been below-par and the 'new manager bounce' seems to have faded.

The Red Devils are far away from competing for major titles and will require a complete overhaul of the squad to turn them into contenders. The Norwegian will have a massive job on his hands and will look to rebuild the squad in the summer in order to catch the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League and assemble a squad capable of competing in Europe next season.

Solskjaer has already made it public that there will be signings in the summer and reports suggest that he wants at least five new signings this summer. But to get that many quality players, United will have to spend north of £250 million. However, the Norwegian manager can make quality acquisitions to his squad without spending anything.

Many high-profile players in Europe are running out of contracts in the summer and will be easily attainable. We look at 5 high-profile players who will be free agents in the summer and can massively improve Manchester United's squad.

#5 Rafael (Lyon)

Olympique Lyonnais's Rafael

After leaving Manchester United in 2015, Rafael has made a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Lyon. The 28-year-old is running out of contract at the French club and is looking for a move in the summer.

The Red Devils need a replacement for outgoing Antonio Valencia and Rafael could be a perfect fit for them. The Brazilian full-back has played under Sir Alex Ferguson which means he will easily fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's setup.

He will also add experience to United's backline and provide competition for places. A move for the full-back should be a no-brainer for Manchester United.

