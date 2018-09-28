Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United adaptation is going all right, said Fred

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    28 Sep 2018, 14:47 IST
fred-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Fred

New Manchester United signing Fred is starting to feel good about his adaptation at the club after an admittedly slow start.

Fred is reported to have cost United £53million after impressing at Shakhtar Donetsk during a five-year spell in Ukraine, apparently attracting interest from Manchester City during that time.

Although he showed flashes of class, Fred's form in his first few matches was disappointing and he looked rusty on his Premier League debut against Leicester City.

But the Brazil international is feeling better about his contributions after scoring his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Wolves last Saturday.

"I was really happy [to score]," Fred told MUTV.

"I even had the chance to dedicate it to my son that will be born soon. This goal was really important to me and I hope it is the first of many.

"I'm still adapting to many things and in the previous games I wasn't playing as well as I was playing before I joined the club.

"Now I feel much better and to be able to score my first goal was really amazing."

United travel to West Ham on Saturday and the match will see Fred come up against a familiar face in Felipe Anderson, who joined from Lazio in pre-season.

"He is a guy that has been playing with me since 2009 in the Brazilian [set-up]," Fred said.

"We played in the [Under-20] Copa America together, and the Olympic Games [warm-up matches]. He is a guy that I admire a lot, he is a dear friend of mine.

"When he signed with West Ham and I signed with Man United, we spoke about playing against each other.

"I wish all the best for him in this team, I hope he is also adapting really well, but in the game against us, the victory will be ours, not theirs."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Why new signing Fred is exactly what Manchester United need
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Fred is the perfect signing for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
This is how Manchester United can lineup with Pereira,...
RELATED STORY
5 ways Fred will make Manchester United better this season
RELATED STORY
What will Fred add to Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton
RELATED STORY
Fred: Strengths, Weaknesses and where he will fit at...
RELATED STORY
Brazil's Fred evasive on reports of Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Fred completes Manchester United switch
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us