Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United appoint Casey Stoney to lead women's team

Casey Stoney will make history at Old Trafford by becoming the first head coach of the new women's team ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:57 IST
409
Casey Stoney cropped
Casey Stoney representing England

Manchester United have named former England captain Casey Stoney as the head coach of their new women's team.

The Red Devils ended a 13-year absence from the women's football when they were granted a license to play in the Women's Championship for the 2018-19 season, the second-tier of the game in England.

Stoney, who earned 130 England caps and won 12 major trophies during her career, retired from playing earlier this year.

The 36-year-old has completed her coaching badges and worked with the Lionesses as assistant to boss Phil Neville, although she now faces the challenge of building a successful side from scratch.

"I'm delighted to have joined Manchester United. This is the biggest club in the world," the former Liverpool and Arsenal defender told United's official website.

"The fact that we are going to have a women's team and I'm going to be able to introduce that from scratch, to build a team, build a philosophy, with the biggest club in the world, means that, for me, there is no more exciting opportunity.

"My ultimate aim is to grow this team so that every little girl growing up dreams of playing for Manchester United when she's older, because they're the most successful team in women's football."

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: "Appointing Casey shows the desire we have to succeed and her experience and knowledge of the game, both as a coach and as a player, made her a stand-out candidate for the role.

"Having captained many of the sides she has played for, she brings a positive and winning mentality which will be a huge benefit to the team."

Manchester United
Manchester United given the go-ahead for women's team
RELATED STORY
5 Brazilians who played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, victims of their reputation
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester United can do to save their season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 key stats from...
RELATED STORY
5 youngest players to play for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT URU UZB
3 - 0
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us