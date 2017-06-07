Reports: Manchester United set to make bid for £96 million rated striker

With Antoine Griezmann out, Manchester United are desperate for a big signing, and spending 96mn on this superstar might just be a bargain

What’s the story

According to reports emanating from Mundo Deportivo – any of which, in truth, have to be taken with a pinch of salt – Jose Mourinho has had enough. Now that Antoine Griezmann has disconnected Jose’s call, and committed his future (more or less) to Atletico Madrid, United have been linked with Alexandre Lacazette and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale but Mundo Deportivo claims that he doesn't consider the Lyon hitman a good enough alternative to Griezmann and is not fully supportive of Ed Woodward’s wish of breaking the bank on Gareth Bale.

And the Portuguese manager has focused his attention on Juventus megastar Paulo Dybala. La Joya (the Jewel) is rated at £96 million by the Bianconeri and it’s unlikely they’ll settle for anything less than a world-record fee for the Argentine.

In case you didn’t know

Paulo Dybala is one of the most exciting players on the planet at the moment and his statistics of 19 goals and 7 assists across all competitions doesn’t paint the whole picture. He’s the creative hub of an otherwise solid Juventus side and it’s when he ticks that they play their best football. The inimitable Shaurya Vineet has already done a superb job collecting interesting things you didn't know about Paula Dybala (including the reason behind his mask celebration), so you can get all you want to know about him right there.

The heart of the matter

With Champions League back on the table and with Jose Mourinho desperate to do well in Europe as well improve on what is actually a dismal 6th, Manchester United seem to be willing to break the bank on at least a couple of big money signings. Mourinho sees Dybala as an ideal replacement for Wayne Rooney who is all set to leave this summer. With Antoine Griezmann out of the picture, United need a big money signing to soften the blow of not being able to land the Frenchman, and it doesn’t get much bigger (at the moment) than Dybala.

Video

The magic of La Joya

Not to be shabby, eh?

Author’s Take

The Argentine is strong-willed, quick on the ball, decisive and a smart passer of the football – all qualities that Mourinho greatly respects in his players. While there is no doubt that he would be a superb buy for Mourinho and United, the same cannot be said vice-versa. With Barcelona and Real Madrid already having shown great interest in him and with Juventus having shown their willingness to build their team around his sublime talent, it will take some convincing for him to pack up his bags and set up shop in the cold of Manchester.