Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not pleased with his club's transfer process

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
News
566   //    30 Jul 2018, 13:35 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have faced a rough start of the new 2018-19 season. In fact, arch-rivals Liverpool crushed Mourinho's men convincingly by a 4-1 margin on Saturday. Though Mourinho did not play with his full strength squad, but still losing to Liverpool in that manner is quite demeaning. So far, the Red Devils have played four matches in their pre-season US tour, but yet to win a match within 90 minutes. However, they won against Italian side AC Milan, but through the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, after a humiliating loss against Klopp's Liverpool, Mourinho is extremely frustrated with the transfer process of Manchester United. The transfer deadline of the Premier League is 9th August and the club is running out of time to sign some more quality players. Mourinho told the reporters that he is anticipating just another signing before the deadline date. Though, it is reported that Mourinho wanted to sign five players for the new Premier League season.

Manchester United have signed two new players so far this season. The Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese full-back Diego Dalot signed for the club, but Mourinho wants more signings to challenge the Premier League title next season. Moreover, defender Daley Blind has left the club and the star forward Anthony Martial is rumoured to leave Manchester United. Hence, it is indispensable to sign a few more top-notch players.

On the other hand, after the Liverpool game, Mourinho said to the reporters,

"I would like to have two more players, I think I am not going to get two. I think that it is possible I will have one. I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it is possible to have one of these players." Furthermore, the United boss also added that defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic will not be available at the initial stage of the season due to an injury.

Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils will perform if they fail to sign any new player before the transfer window closes. However, Manchester United are on the preseason tour without most of their important players. For instance, regular players like Pogba, Lukaku, Lingard, Matic, Valencia, Lindelof, Rashford, Fellaini are not playing the pre-season tour. Hence, Mourinho will be hoping to get a good momentum once his star players join the squad in the Premier League.  

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast. I love Football, Cricket, Pro-wrestling, MMA. Writing is my passion.
