Manchester United charged for late arrival to Valencia match

139   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:08 IST
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA after the team's late arrival to play Valencia in the Champions League led to a delayed kick-off.

Tuesday's Group H clash kicked off five minutes late at Old Trafford as the United team coach got stuck in traffic in Manchester.

Speaking after his team's 0-0 draw, United manager Jose Mourinho blamed the lack of a police escort on his team being late.

"We left the hotel at 6pm hoping that 30 minutes would be enough. It usually is," Mourinho told reporters. 

"But this time the police refused to do an escort, so we came by ourselves."

Valencia have also been charged by UEFA after their supporters set of fireworks during Tuesday's match.

Additionally, the LaLiga side face a charge over a kit infringement as a manufacturer logo could be seen on neck-warmers worn by Valencia substitutes.

UEFA confirmed the cases will be handled by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on October 18.

