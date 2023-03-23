Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing 26-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has become an important member for Inter since arriving from Ajax on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. He usurped 38-year-old Samir Handanovic as the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Onana has overseen 14 shutouts, conceding only 23 goals in 28 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season.

The Cameroonian spent his early years in Barcelona's La Masia before moving to Ajax in 2015. He became a first-team player at Ajax under Erik ten Hag (the current Manchester United boss), helping the Dutch side win three Eredivisie titles among other trophies.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in snapping up Onana ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Despite Inter's wish to hold the shot-stopper for longer, an exorbitant offer could prise him away from the Serie A giants in the near future.

Onana, who has a contract until June 2027 at the San Siro Stadium, is said to be uninterested in sealing an early exit. However, Inter has already identified their replacement in Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario.

Manchester United is currently looking at potential goalkeeping options as David de Gea is yet to pen a new contract. Chelsea, on the other hand, is searching for a first-team replacement for Eduoard Mendy.

Apart from the Red Devils and the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur is also interested in adding Onana to their ranks in light of Hugo Lloris' age.

Andre Onana @AndreyOnana @inter Quando San Siro ruggisce, tutto è possibile. Grazie per il vostro sostegno, rimaniamo concentrati sul nostro percorso. 🦁🖤@inter #forzainter Quando San Siro ruggisce, tutto è possibile. Grazie per il vostro sostegno, rimaniamo concentrati sul nostro percorso. 🦁🖤💙 @inter #forzainter https://t.co/1UUCgNmVRA

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United and Chelsea target is planning a move to PL

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has a preference to secure a permanent move to England in the future. He elaborated:

"It is important to mention Osimhen. He is doing incredible in the Champions League. Many of you are asking about his future mentioning Bayern Munich and some other possibilities. Many clubs appreciate him, but Osimhen's dream is to play in the Premier League."

Providing further insight into the Nigerian's wishes, Romano added:

"This is guaranteed, it's what he's stated in public but it's also in private. The player dreams of Premier League move, he has already played in Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. For sure, top English clubs are tracking him such as Manchester United and Chelsea."

Osimhen, 24, has scored 25 goals in 29 matches so far this season.

