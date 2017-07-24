Reports: Manchester United close to signing Bayern Munich star

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their third blockbuster transfer of this summer

Mourinho is reportedly a huge fan of the Bayern Munich midfielder

What's the story?

Manchester United are determined to strengthen their midfield before the start of the new season and according to reports in The Sun, the Premier League giants are close to sealing a deal for Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches. The young Portuguese midfielder has struggled to establish himself in Bavaria and it is believed that the German champions are ready to sell or loan the talented star for the right price.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently admitted that the Portuguese star could be on the move this transfer window:

“He[Sanches] is a player who needs to play regularly.So if we feel he is not going to get enough game time, then we will loan him out, or maybe even sell him. Last season, particularly after the winter break, he didn’t get enough appearances. That wasn’t because of the coach, it was because of himself.”

A move to Manchester United might just kick-start the talented youngster's career once again.

In case you didn't know...

Will Mourinho be able to get the best out of Sanches

This is not the first time Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese star. Last season as well Mourinho was really determined to sign Sanches, but the Bavarians beat the Premier League giants to his signature.

However, the 19-year-old has struggled for regular playing time in Bayern Munich's star studded team making only 25 appearances last season (9 starts). Mourinho is confident of getting the best out of his countryman and it will be interesting to see if the 'special one' does indeed end up taking a gamble on Renato Sanches.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United might have secured the signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, but the hunt for a midfielder is still well and truly on. With United set to miss out on Matic and Verratti, Sanches could be groomed to be a long-term successor to Michael Carrick.

Also, the arrival of Sanches could free up Paul Pogba and we might just be able to see the best of the mercurial Frenchman in the 2017/18 season.

Author's take

Renato Sanches burst onto the scene in the 2015/16 season and although he has failed to impress in the limited opportunities at the Allianz Arena, there is no denying the fact that he is blessed with immense potential.

Also, Mourinho is an excellent man-manager and he might just be able to unlock the full potential of Sanches, should he make the move to Old Trafford this season.