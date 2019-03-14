×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United could face Champions League fixture change

Omnisport
NEWS
News
391   //    14 Mar 2019, 19:16 IST
MataSterling - cropped
Juan Mata and Raheem Sterling clash late in the Manchester derby

Manchester United's Champions League quarter-final clash could be changed to accommodate rivals Manchester City.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday and UEFA has confirmed that if both sides are drawn to play at home in the same week, United's tie would have to be reversed.

UEFA said the decision was informed by both clubs and the local authorities, who do not want the Manchester teams to play at home on the same or consecutive nights.

UEFA's Club Competitions Committee principles state the team that finished lower in their domestic league the previous season has to have their game switched in such circumstances.

The same rule would apply should both teams progress to the semi-finals.

United finished as runners up in the Premier League in 2017-18, 19 points behind champions City.

The two sides are joined in the last eight by fellow English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as Ajax, Barcelona, Porto and Juventus.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester City are favorites to win the Champions League this season, says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: United and PSG set for Champions League showdown
RELATED STORY
Champions League last 16: Who could get who in Monday's draw?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ex-star believes Red Devils need to spend £250 million in summer to catch Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018-19: Top 5 clashes to look out for in the festive period
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby: United v City at Old Trafford set for April 24
RELATED STORY
Aguero: Man Utd beating PSG a Champions League warning for City
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: A tale of two Manchester clubs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us