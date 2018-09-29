Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United face 'big decisions' over Mourinho's future, claims Ferdinand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
167   //    29 Sep 2018, 20:56 IST
Mourinho - cropped
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by West Ham

Manchester United have some "big decisions" to make over Jose Mourinho, according to former club stalwart Rio Ferdinand.

At the culmination of a troubled week, Mourinho's United slumped to a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday, their third loss of the season in the Premier League.

United's tally of just 10 points from their opening seven fixtures is their joint worst start to a Premier League season, and Ferdinand claimed that the club must decide whether to stick or twist with Mourinho.

"There are some big decisions to be made at United now," Ferdinand told BT Sport. 

"There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad, because the basics are not being done. There has to be something said.

"As a footballer your DNA is about hard work and effort. I didn't see that [against West Ham].

"I didn't see them make two or three passes in succession. I don't see enough players working hard to say to the manager, 'This is my place in the team'.

"You've got to work hard and grind and United didn't."

