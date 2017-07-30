Reports: Manchester United clear favourites to complete £40m signing

Manchester United are close to completing their third big signing of this transfer window!

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea star Nemanja Matic and now latest reports from Corriere Dello Sport (via Mirror) claim that the Red Devils have agreed a £40 million fee for the Serbian international. Matic has not been included in Chelsea's pre-season squad and the move could be finalised as early as next week if things go according to plan for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho.

Juventus were also linked with Matic, but sources in Italy are confident that the Red Devils are way ahead in the race to sign the defensive midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

Future Manchester United star?

Manchester United have been in the market for a defensive midfielder this transfer window. Matic and Dier have been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford and it now looks like Jose Mourinho has finally got his man.

If the move indeed goes through, Matic will join Mata and Lukaku as players who have played for Mourinho at both Chelsea and Manchester United. Mourinho is a huge fan of the 28-year-old midfielder and he will be looking to get the deal done as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

While the likes of Lukaku and Lindelof have arrived, Matic could prove to be the most important arrival of them all as his signing will free Pogba and allow the Frenchman to display his full potential and be a more potent goal threat.

Also with Michael Carrick on the wrong side of 30 now, Matic could be groomed to become a long-term successor to the England international. A midfield trio of Matic, Pogba and Herrera will definitely cause any opposition team problems.

Video

Matic's tenacity and defensive skills are valued highly by Jose Mourinho.

Author's take

Matic is definitely one of the best defensive midfielders in world football at the moment. The Serbian's reading of the game and tackling skills are a huge asset to any team and he will be a perfect fit at Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has worked with Matic before at Chelsea and knows just how good the Serbian international can be. With a fee now reportedly having been agreed with Chelsea it only looks like a matter of time before we see Matic strutting his stuff at Manchester United.

