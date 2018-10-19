Manchester United fined for late arrival and delayed kick-off against Valencia

Manchester United v Valencia at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been fined €15,000 for the late arrival and subsequent behind-schedule kick-off of their Champions League game with Valencia, while Napoli must pay €34,000 for the setting off of fireworks against Liverpool.

United were affected by heavy traffic congestion in Manchester ahead of the match on October 2, which finished 0-0.

The club confirmed 25 minutes prior to the initial kick-off time of 20:00 BST that the match had been delayed until 20:05 BST due to the late arrival of their bus.

UEFA has fined them €5,000 for the late arrival of the team, and €10,000 for a delayed start to the match, while Valencia will pay €1,000 for the setting off of fireworks.

Napoli's fine is significantly larger, however, after UEFA charged them for the same offence as Valencia at Stadio San Paolo during the 1-0 win over Liverpool on October 3.

The Serie A club were also found guilty of blocking stairways in the stadium, as were CSKA Moscow during their 1-0 defeat of Real Madrid, copping a €12,000 fine.

And CSKA's trip to Viktoria Plzen in September is also the subject of a financial penalty for the Czech side, who must pay €10,000 for the throwing of objects during the game.