Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United invite Thai cave survivors to Old Trafford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
801   //    10 Jul 2018, 20:06 IST
thairescue - cropped
A team involved in the Thai cave rescue.

Manchester United have invited the Thai football team rescued from a cave after 17 days underground to a match at Old Trafford this season.

The 12 boys and their coach became trapped in the cave system after heavy rain in northern Thailand on June 23, and the mission to bring them back to the surface has gripped the world's attention.

On Tuesday, the final members of the team were brought out to complete the rescue, and the news has been welcomed across football.

United hailed the news and offered a trip to Manchester during the 2018-19 campaign for the group and their rescuers.

"Manchester United is greatly relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe," the club posted on Facebook. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

"We would be honoured to welcome the team from the Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season."

 

Manchester United is greatly relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are...

Posted by Manchester United on Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Roma also took to social media and paid tribute to the diver who lost his life trying to save the boys.

Their Twitter post read: "The best football news of the summer – ALL 12 young Thai players and their coach have been rescued after being trapped in a cave in Thailand for two weeks.

"Our thoughts are with the family of ex-Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died after delivering the boys oxygen. A real hero."

Bundesliga champions Bayern added: "Bayern is delighted to hear of the successful rescue of the young football team and their coach in Thailand. We wish them all the best for the future."

A statement from LaLiga read: "LaLiga celebrates the joyous news that after over 2 weeks, ALL twelve children and their coach who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand have been RESCUED successfully and can soon return to their family and friends."

Meanwhile, World Cup semi-finalist Kyle Walker offered to send the team England shirts following the news of their rescue.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 Brazilians who played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, victims of their reputation
RELATED STORY
5 Moments Manchester United Fans Would Like To Forget...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
One of a kind, one Arsene Wenger - A tribute to Wenger...
RELATED STORY
3 positions Manchester United still need to strengthen 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid want superstar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us