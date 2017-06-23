Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Barcelona defender

Jose Mourinho wants new signings to push for the Premier League title.

Has he found the left-back he needs?

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho is planning to go on another spending spree this summer as he wants to make Manchester United the Premier League champions again. Moreover, the Red Devils play in the Champions League this season, and he believes that he needs a team capable of winning the competition.

Manchester United have set sights on signing Barcelona's Jordi Alba according to ESPN. Sources have informed ESPN that Mourinho is keen on signing the left-back as he does not trust Luke Shaw or Matteo Darmian.

Previously...

Jordi Alba is not the first left-back targetted by United this summer. The Europa League champions were interested in signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side demanded £50 million for the full-back, and the Red Devils decided not to pursue their interest. Derby rivals, Manchester City, have taken advantage of this situation and are reportedly close to signing him.

The heart of the matter

Farewell Camp Nou?

Manchester United want to sign Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba but will find it tough to convince the Catalan side to sell him, according to ESPN. Alba was benched a lot by Luis Enrique last season, as he switched to a three at the back formation.

The 28-year-old made 39 appearances last season. Alba was left out of the starting XI for several crucial matches, including the Champions League knockout games against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho struggled to find a regular left-back at Old Trafford. He played as many as five players in that role through out the season – Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young being the players.

The Spanish defender was reportedly eyeing a move away from Camp Nou this summer. However, Ernesto Valverde's appointment as manager has rejuvenated Alba's interest to stay as he believes he can be the one to feature regularly on the left flank.

What’s next?

Manchester United will begin talks with Barcelona for the left-back in the coming days. However, the move will depend completely on Valverde's plans for next season.

If the Spanish left-back is considered surplus to requirements, he will be free to move to Old Trafford. The defender has a contract until 2020, and thus the fee will be around £40-£50 million at least.

Author’s Take

With the trust in Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian decreasing day-by-day, it's ideal for Jose Mourinho to sign a new left-back. Jordi Alba has tonnes of experience and would be a great signing for the Red Devils.