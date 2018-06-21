Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United means greatness - Fred aiming for titles following Old Trafford switch

Having finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk, Fred understands that Manchester United demands greatness from its players.

NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 19:27 IST
Fred - cropped
Manchester United's new signing Fred

Manchester United's latest arrival Fred says he is "honoured" to have signed for the club, as he aims to help Jose Mourinho's side challenge for titles.

United announced on June 5 that they had reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign the dynamic midfielder, who had also reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City.

Fred is part of Brazil's World Cup squad in Russia, but that did not stop United confirming the big-money move - for a fee reported to be in the region of £50million - on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who learned about United by playing computer games in his younger years, understands his new club demands the highest standards.

"I'm so happy to be here and to have the opportunity to play for this club,"  he told MUTV. "For me, Manchester United means greatness.

"It's a huge club with great history and it's a real honour to perform for United. I'm just so happy to have completed the transfer and now look forward to playing for the club.

"United, as I say, is a huge club. When I was young, it was a name I used to hear and it was a name I used to see on computer games and I used to play with the team."

Fred enjoyed a fruitful spell at Shakhtar, winning six trophies during a five-year stint in Ukraine.

United, meanwhile. failed to claim a trophy last term following their League Cup and Europa League triumphs in Mourinho's first season at the club.

"It's going to be a big challenge, that's for sure," Fred said of joining United. "But I am someone who is always looking to improve.

"I'm looking to show the best of my abilities every day and to work to improve, and that means working to play well and put in good performances in the Premier League and to achieve great things and win titles.

"At United, I’m looking to win titles, alongside my new team-mates and my new manager, win matches with the club and make history by achieving great things together."

