Manchester United News: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger open to managing the Red Devils

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 228 // 26 Sep 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco - Alternative Views

What's the story?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signalled his interest in managing Manchester United and has insisted that a coaching role at Old Trafford is a "dream job" for any manager.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils have endured a torrid start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, securing only eight points from their first six games of the new Premier League campaign.

The Norwegian manager has struggled to turn around the club's fortunes since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December last year and has failed to build an efficient unit despite the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James over the summer.

The 46-year-old was heavily criticised for letting players like Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave without any replacements as the team continue to struggle with creativity at midfield and firepower up front.

Meanwhile, Wenger was a prime candidate to replace Sir Alex Ferguson but he rejected the offer when the club's former chairman Martin Edwards and then deputy chief executive Peter Kenyon approached him for the job.

The heart of the matter

Speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports, Wenger has hinted at his interest in the coaching role at United, stating that any manager with courage and confidence would love the job.

As quoted by Fox Sports Asia, the former Arsenal boss said,

"Manchester United is a dream job for any manager. At least, any manager with courage and confidence. Yes, they need - in my opinion - four first team players. But around those players, I see a squad that is capable of challenging. They aren’t as far away as people think.

"The team have no pattern of play, no pattern of pressing. There is a team there, but it needs to be coached and developed. Like I said, four players and they can be challengers. For everything."

Advertisement

When asked if he would take up the job at Old Trafford, he replied,

"Like I said, Manchester United is a dream job. For any coach. I have confidence, I have courage…and you’re right, I have ideas."

What's next?

Wenger is yet to make his return to management since ending his 22-year tenure at Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season, and while a role at Manchester United may seem surprising, his attack-minded tactics and his experience may just be what the Red Devils currently need.