Manchester United News: Paul Pogba demands same wages as Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 202 // 10 Oct 2019, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly asking for a pay rise that will see him earn the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo does at Juventus if the Red Devils want to keep him at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba was at the top of Zinedine Zidane's transfer list over the summer as the Real Madrid manager commandeered a massive overhaul at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos, however, failed to match Manchester United's valuation of the French midfielder and were unable to come to an agreement for a transfer.

It was initially believed that the transfer will take place in the upcoming windows but Real Madrid's inconsistencies so far this season have put Zidane's position as manager into question.

The saga surrounding Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen serves as another stumbling block for Pogba's move to the Spanish capital. The Danish midfielder's contract with Spurs is set to expire next summer, in which case a free transfer would look far more appealing for the Spanish giants than a deal for the expensive Red Devils star.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, are now looking for a good deal to stay at Old Trafford, following the midfielder's failed summer transfer.

Pogba reportedly wants United to pay him £27 million a year, which is the same amount Ronaldo earns at Juventus, if they want him to remain at the club.

The Frenchman's current deal with the Red Devils will expire in 2021, with the club having the option of extending it for another year.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old midfielder has been on the sidelines due to an injury as United continue to endure a torrid Premier League campaign, with just two wins out of their opening eight games.

What's next?

Manchester United will return to action when they face their arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 20th.