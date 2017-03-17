Manchester United punished after Herrera controversy

The Football Association has opted to fine Manchester United after the club admitted failing to control their players against Chelsea.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 23:29 IST

Manchester United players v Chelsea

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after pleading guilty to a misconduct charge relating to their FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

The FA has given Jose Mourinho's side the standard penalty for "failing to control their players" in the match at Stamford Bridge.

The punishment relates to an incident in the 35th minute following the dismissal of United midfielder Ander Herrera by referee Michael Oliver.

Herrera picked up two cautions – both for fouls on Eden Hazard – and was sent from the field with United players crowding around Oliver as they vehemently protested against the second booking.

United were charged on Tuesday and had to issue a response by 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Chelsea went on to win the quarter-final tie 1-0 thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal early in the second half to set up a semi-final with Tottenham.

"Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," read an FA statement.

"It relates to a breach of FA Rule E20(a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017."