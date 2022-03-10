Can the Derby Thrashing Finally Wake Manchester United From Their Slumber? 

Manchester United are a club that is flattered by claims that they are going nowhere, but in reality they are regressing. Manchester City's thrashing of the Reds was a perfect example of this harsh reality.

United's new chief executive Richard Arnold could not have had a more graphic illustration of how much work he has ahead of him to make them competitive. It was cruel and infuriating. Every fault was revealed, and it was done in front of jubilant Manchester City supporters.

Manchester United's predicament has been the product of years of poor off-field strategy and shoddy team development. They are jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Arnold's in-tray will be heaped so high that he will be obscured from view. So what should he do first?

Sort out the managerial position

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is battling to get a tune out of a seemingly listless, disgruntled group that is unfit for the famous Manchester United badge. Despite this, United appear to be undecided on who they will pursue as their priority goal.

The Red Devils have been linked with a flurry of managerial powerhouses in the recent past. A recent report from ESPN states that Carlo Ancelotti's name has also been tossed in the hat.

Whoever comes in through the proverbial 'gate of hell' has to be backed thoroughly in the transfer market and daily running of this giant club. There have been too many styles the players have had to get used to and it is time for the club to stick to a singular philosophy, just like in the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Address the inconsistency in performances

Whoever gets the job will have a huge task ahead of them reconstructing a squad that resembles a massive waste of money.

The squad that Ragnick fielded against City looked like one that couldn't wait for the game to be over - and for the season to end.

Manchester City shone the brightest light on Manchester United's many problems, and Harry Maguire was not the only one to blame. He was, nonetheless, a metaphor for their tribulations.

During a poor run of form that has seen his place in the team questioned, Maguire's right to be Manchester United captain has been criticized. The Englishman's display against City was the kind of terrifying personal show that will only draw more attention.

He appeared to be the furthest thing from a world-record £80 million defender, while other notable names like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes brought their 'Z' games in the derby.

Inconsistency has hurt not only the league standings, but also the morale of the players. It has brought enormous agony to the United faithful and former players.

It is time for players to take on some responsibility and bring about stability in their performances to take the club forward and upwards again.

Manchester United need to acquire a young striker

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are at a combined age of 72, so they're hardly young enough to be thinking about the future, and their luster is fading.

Cavani is increasingly appearing as if he succumbs to infirmities on such a regular basis that he should be written off after just 15 appearances this season.

Ronaldo doesn't seem to have the same sharpness in front of goal anymore. The turn of the year has not been kind to the Portuguese as he has netted just once and his off-the-ball work-rate has been questioned every time.

United need to think long-term and carry out a Rooney-esque transfer; a striker who could be the torch-bearer for as many years to come as the current Derby County manager did.

The academy boasts some young and budding talent who could turn out to be a 'Class of 22' of sorts and perhaps bring back the glory days back to Old Trafford.

United fans need a change in their bitter feelings immediately and now. They don't want to 'hope' anymore, they just simply want to see their team flourish and feel joy again.

