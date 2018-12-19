×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United's on-field results must improve to maintain commercial strength - sports finance expert

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    19 Dec 2018, 18:24 IST
Manchester United view
View of Old Trafford

Manchester United's on-field results must improve if they are to retain their status as the world's highest-earning football club, according to a sports finance expert.

United, who are sixth in the Premier League table and 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after 17 games, sacked Jose Mourinho on Monday and have hired former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Though they face a battle just to secure qualification for the Champions League next season via a top-four domestic finish in this campaign, United will still hope to once again come out on top of the Deloitte Football Money League - which ranks the world's biggest teams based on revenue generated - when it is released in the new year.

That is because the club has benefited from several lucrative commercial deals with global partners such as adidas, Chevrolet, TAG Heuer and New Era.

However, Daniel Plumley, a senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University who researches finance and governance of professional sports teams, has warned their results away from the pitch are linked to how they fare on it.

"All the research we've done here at the university would suggest that financial performance and sporting performance are inexplicably linked - you need to maintain that sporting performance to drive the revenues forward," he told Omnisport.

"You also need that to maintain a commercial presence in the marketplace. Manchester United's commercial presence is unrivalled - no one is saying that is ever going to go away - but to maintain that you need the performances on the pitch as well.

"The club were just not performing on the pitch and that's what we come down to here; we can't separate the two. They are linked. Whatever you do on the pitch will have a huge bearing on what you do off it financially."

Advertisement

Mourinho is not the only one who has been criticised for United's current predicament, with the board having come under fire for their transfer dealings and managerial appointments since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Yet in the commercial sector they have made a number of high-profile signings. United have deals with an 'official global mattress and pillow partner' and an 'official global lubricant and fuel retail partner'.

"I know the board have come in for some criticism about Mourinho, but if you look at people they've got in high-profile positions, the ability they've got to still generate that kind of revenue from commercial streams whilst the performance on the pitch has not been so good is a testament to the business model," Plumley added.

"Let's not forget that the brand of Manchester United is still strong, they're one of the biggest clubs in the world. Despite all these on-pitch performance issues, we have still seen the brand grow."

That might change if United are continually absent from the Champions League - European football's top table.

"Let's say conservatively it's £30-50million if you don't qualify, that wouldn't be a huge problem for Manchester United to miss out on that for one season because their revenue profile is strong," Plumley said.

"If the club continually miss out on Champions League qualification then the value of the brand reduces, the attractiveness to sponsors reduces.

"Despite it being Manchester United, that is still the pinnacle of Europe. People want to be associated with that competition and the clubs within it, that's one of the biggest factors."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Alisson: Liverpool must beat Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should sell in January
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
4 signs which show that Manchester United are heading...
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
5 stars Manchester United almost signed in the past
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
4 notable names who could become director of football at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us