Manchester United: Three players that the Red Devils should sign in the summer

Having faced a very difficult start to the season, Manchester United will be expected to spend big in the summer. They are already 8 points below Liverpool in the Premier League with almost 8 months to go. After their dismal defeat to Derby County, they will be looking to use their financial resources to get them out of the hole. These are the players they should aim for in the summer to get back to being one of the top teams in England.

#1 Mesut Ozil

There has been speculation that there is a rift at Arsenal between manager Unai Emery and playmaker, Mesut Ozil. After his retirement from Germany at the age of 29, Ozil will be looking for a new challenge in club football. An assignment to bring back Manchester United to the top could tempt him.

Also, an opportunity to link up with Paul Pogba and his old pal, Alexis Sanchez could entice him. Jose Mourinho will also look to add such an attacking player at a time when there is a serious shortage of goals scored by the Old Trafford club. However, this would be a very distant dream for the United fans as the German recently signed a contract extension and the fact that Arsenal's prospects look better than Manchester United currently.

#2 Toby Alderwiereld

The Belgian center-half was reportedly at the cusp of signing for the Red devil's before the deal was called off between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Though he has started a few games for Spurs this season, Toby is looking for his big move.

With Manchester United desperately seeking a dependable centre-half, the former Ajax defender would fit the bill perfectly. With Antonia Valencia dropping his form, the Belgian would be a good choice as he can play as a right-back too. The United fans can be very hopeful of this deal as Toby's contract with the Spurs is coming to an end and he is yet to renew it.

#3 Mario Mandzukic

Romelu Lukaku is the sole center-forward at Manchester United. Though he has got a few goals, the impact has been far from the performance he gave to Belgium at the World cup. With Marcus Rashford very inconsistent, Jose Mourinho will be looking to add a genuine striker to provide back up to Lukaku.

Mario Mandzukic, after his heroics with Croatia in the world cup, will be looking at the next challenge of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus will reduce his game-time and the Croatian will be very well aware of it. The chance of playing at Old Trafford and working with Mourinho would be good reasons to attract Mandzukic. This could be a value buy for United if they achieve it as he would come at a cheap price due to his age. It could also provide the United squad with some much-needed experience up front.