Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United: Three players that the Red Devils should sign in the summer

Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
764   //    26 Sep 2018, 20:59 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Having faced a very difficult start to the season, Manchester United will be expected to spend big in the summer. They are already 8 points below Liverpool in the Premier League with almost 8 months to go. After their dismal defeat to Derby County, they will be looking to use their financial resources to get them out of the hole. These are the players they should aim for in the summer to get back to being one of the top teams in England.


#1 Mesut Ozil


Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

There has been speculation that there is a rift at Arsenal between manager Unai Emery and playmaker, Mesut Ozil. After his retirement from Germany at the age of 29, Ozil will be looking for a new challenge in club football. An assignment to bring back Manchester United to the top could tempt him.

Also, an opportunity to link up with Paul Pogba and his old pal, Alexis Sanchez could entice him. Jose Mourinho will also look to add such an attacking player at a time when there is a serious shortage of goals scored by the Old Trafford club. However, this would be a very distant dream for the United fans as the German recently signed a contract extension and the fact that Arsenal's prospects look better than Manchester United currently.


#2 Toby Alderwiereld


Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

The Belgian center-half was reportedly at the cusp of signing for the Red devil's before the deal was called off between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Though he has started a few games for Spurs this season, Toby is looking for his big move.

With Manchester United desperately seeking a dependable centre-half, the former Ajax defender would fit the bill perfectly. With Antonia Valencia dropping his form, the Belgian would be a good choice as he can play as a right-back too. The United fans can be very hopeful of this deal as Toby's contract with the Spurs is coming to an end and he is yet to renew it. 


#3 Mario Mandzukic


Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Romelu Lukaku is the sole center-forward at Manchester United. Though he has got a few goals, the impact has been far from the performance he gave to Belgium at the World cup. With Marcus Rashford very inconsistent, Jose Mourinho will be looking to add a genuine striker to provide back up to Lukaku.

Mario Mandzukic, after his heroics with Croatia in the world cup, will be looking at the next challenge of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus will reduce his game-time and the Croatian will be very well aware of it. The chance of playing at Old Trafford and working with Mourinho would be good reasons to attract Mandzukic. This could be a value buy for United if they achieve it as he would come at a cheap price due to his age. It could also provide the United squad with some much-needed experience up front. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Mesut Ozil Toby Alderweireld Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
3 Players Manchester United Need To Sign In January
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to raid Arsenal for midfield...
RELATED STORY
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham in battle for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Top Players that could be Free Agents next summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to join the race for Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us