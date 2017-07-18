Reports: Manchester United to beat Liverpool and sign £70 million rated star

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho are keen on signing him!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 18 Jul 2017, 21:55 IST

Manchester United v Liverpool - for Keïta

What’s the story?

Manchester United have made a stunning move for Naby Keïta according to Football Whispers. Liverpool were the only club interested in signing him so far from RB Leipzig but now the Red Devils have also entered the race.

Manchester United are not the only club to have shown interest in him this week as the report says that Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan have also made an enquiry. The midfielder is valued at £70 million by the German side according to reports.

In case you didn’t know...

Liverpool have had two bids rejected for him by Leipzig in the last 2 weeks. The Reds have had bids of £48 million and £57 million rejected but are still interested in making a move for him.

Naby Keita in action

Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing him at any cost this summer. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has made it clear to the Liverpool board that he wants the Guinean international at any cost.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho has urged the Manchester United board to get Keïta from RB Leipzig this summer. The manager sees him as the ideal partner for Paul Pogba and wants to get him at any cost.

Manchester United's moves for AS Monaco's Fabinho failed after the club decided not to sell him this summer. The Ligue 1 side have already sold 4-5 of their first team players and are not willing to let anyone else leave.

Mourinho's other target was AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan. But the Belgian is again set to snub a move to the Premier League and renew his contract at the Italian side.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic was set to join the Red Devils but when Lukaku was stolen by Red Devils, Conte decided to block the Serbian's move to Old Trafford. With the moves for the midfielders falling apart, the manager has now set sights on Keïta.

The German club’s sporting director, Ralf Rangnick, has insisted that none of their star players will be sold this summer. But reports suggest that they are willing to let him leave if an offer above £70 million comes in.

What’s next?

Naby Keïta was signed by RB Leipzig for £12.75million from sister club Red Bull Salzburg. But they are reportedly demanding a massive £70 million for any club to have a chance of signing him.

The 22-year-old midfielder has a £48m release clause in his contract that kicks in next summer. The German club know that they will end up losing him soon and are trying to persuade him to sign a new contract in the coming weeks.

Author’s Take

Jose Mourinho loves 'stealing' players who have been scouted by other Premier League clubs. Keita is full of promise and it's not a surprise that so many clubs are after him.