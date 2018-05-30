Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: New signing to be announced soon, update on Fred and more – 30th May 2018

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 30 May 2018, 21:25 IST
10.04K

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League
Big moves!

Manchester United to announce the signing of Dalot

Manchester United will be announcing the signing of Diogo Dalot in the coming hours as reports by A Bola (via MEN). The right-back is set to become the first signing of the summer for the Red Devils,

The 19-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia. Ecuadorian is 32-years-old has been a brilliant player for The Reds under Mourinho is set to be appointed as the club captain.

Portuguese paper, O Jogo states that FC Porto tried to renew Dalot's contract last season his agent, Carlos Gonçalves kept postponing the meetings.

Update on Fred's move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are still working on finalising the transfer of Fred with Shakhtar Donetsk as per MEN. The midfielder is currently in England as he is in Brazil's World Cup warm-up match squad that faces Croatia on Saturday.

Fred has a €60 million release clause in his contract as per the report and Manchester United, along with his agent, are trying to convince the Ukrainian club to sell him for a lower price.

MEN claim that ManUtd are ready to pay €60 million but only with achievable add-ons. They have also added a quote by Fred in which he revealed that he was close to joining Manchester City in January. “There have been some advanced talks since January when I almost went to Man City,” said Fred. 

Jordi Alba on Jose Mourinho's radar

Manchester United have set sights on signing Jordi Alba as per reports in The Sun. The English publication has also linked Chelsea with the Barcelona left-back.

The Spaniard is frustrated with the Catalan side as they have prolonged his contract talks as per the report. Alba has a £131 million release clause in his contract.

Alba isn't the only left-back linked with the two clubs. Alex Sandro was also said to be on the radar of both sides but that rumour has cooled down.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Jordi Alba Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Rivaldo gives Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: £55M deal for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Why Fred would be perfect for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's summer shortlist worth £300 million,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Klopp continues his ‘dirty’...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: City's bid for Mahrez...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018