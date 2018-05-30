Manchester United transfer news: New signing to be announced soon, update on Fred and more – 30th May 2018

Manchester United to announce the signing of Dalot

Manchester United will be announcing the signing of Diogo Dalot in the coming hours as reports by A Bola (via MEN). The right-back is set to become the first signing of the summer for the Red Devils,

The 19-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia. Ecuadorian is 32-years-old has been a brilliant player for The Reds under Mourinho is set to be appointed as the club captain.

Portuguese paper, O Jogo states that FC Porto tried to renew Dalot's contract last season his agent, Carlos Gonçalves kept postponing the meetings.

Update on Fred's move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are still working on finalising the transfer of Fred with Shakhtar Donetsk as per MEN. The midfielder is currently in England as he is in Brazil's World Cup warm-up match squad that faces Croatia on Saturday.

Fred has a €60 million release clause in his contract as per the report and Manchester United, along with his agent, are trying to convince the Ukrainian club to sell him for a lower price.

MEN claim that ManUtd are ready to pay €60 million but only with achievable add-ons. They have also added a quote by Fred in which he revealed that he was close to joining Manchester City in January. “There have been some advanced talks since January when I almost went to Man City,” said Fred.

Jordi Alba on Jose Mourinho's radar

Manchester United have set sights on signing Jordi Alba as per reports in The Sun. The English publication has also linked Chelsea with the Barcelona left-back.

The Spaniard is frustrated with the Catalan side as they have prolonged his contract talks as per the report. Alba has a £131 million release clause in his contract.

Alba isn't the only left-back linked with the two clubs. Alex Sandro was also said to be on the radar of both sides but that rumour has cooled down.