Manchester United transfer roundup: €100 million Madrid superstar wants to join United, who ponder €90 million bid for World Cup star July 27, 2018

Man United want Madrid star

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Things are going to spice up in the next few days as the countdown to the end of the window is nearing. Manchester United are yet to finish their summer dealings and might make a couple more signings before the end of the window.

So let’s have a look at the rumours surrounding them today!

#5 Winger (maybe Perisic?)

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Ivan Perisic, we all knew that, already didn’t we? The Portuguese – who, with each passing day, looks more like an old man being cloaked with grim raven wings one feather at a time – wanted the Croat to join the Red Devils last summer but the deal never materialized.

However, the Portuguese tactician might still make an attempt to bring him to the Old Trafford. Only recently, the former Real Madrid manager stated that the club needs two more signings before the summer window slams shut on the 9th of August.

And of them could be Ivan Perisic. According to this report from the Guardian, Manchester United may finally land the Croat from Inter Milan this summer. If they are able to do that, then they could release Anthony Martial from the club, who is apparently not willing to stay at the Old Trafford beyond this summer.

Meanwhile, Duncan Castles – who is known to be a close friend of Mourinho, which makes him a reliable source when it comes to the happenings at the Old Trafford – believes that Jose Mourinho has put his focus on bringing a new winger to the club because the Portuguese holds the belief that Martial will leave the club in this window.

He also added that the Frenchman has offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea, which makes the former Inter Milan manager worried about the possibility of the former Monaco starlet leaving the club.

“He [Mourinho] is now trying to concentrate on getting a winger in because he expects Martial to leave by the end of the Premier League or European transfer window,” he said.

“He knows Bayern and Chelsea have made the player offers. He is worried he will leave at the end of August.”

1 / 5 NEXT