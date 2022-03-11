Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 bold predictions for the Premier League showdown

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford this weekend in a crucial Premier League clash that could impact the race for top four.

United have gone winless in their previous three games in all competitions and will be looking to rebound from their humiliating loss to Manchester City last weekend.

To beat Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will have to put their difficulties behind them and attempt to exploit a Spurs side prone to errors.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the Manchester derby, but he is expected to play against Tottenham. Of course, he'll be important for Manchester United if they're to win the match at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils midfield will have to limit their errors, though they will have it much simpler against Tottenham than they did against Manchester City. Tottenham are in desperate need of a dominant midfielder, especially after Pierre Hjbjerg's recent showing.

Manchester United will have a much easier time limiting Tottenham if Paul Pogba and whoever he is paired with can seize control in the center of the pitch.

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for Manchester United's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, which is due to kick off at 12:30 PM EST on Saturday, March 12.

#1 Harry Kane scores after a fumble by Harry Maguire

Harry Kane will be a threat to United's floundering defence

Harry Kane is in top form, scoring five goals in Tottenham's last four league games. With Manchester United's defensive problems worsening, it may be a lethal mix.

Harry Maguire has made a lot of mistakes this season, and with Tottenham's powerful counter-attack, he may make a mistake or two at crucial moments on Saturday. Kane, who seems to have an eye for poaching loose balls in the area, is very capable of profiting from a defender's error.

We expect Maguire's error in judgment to pay off for Spurs and result in a goal, as it has far too often this season for the English defender. Maguire in for a tough match against Tottenham's dangerous attackers.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo to score two goals in a comeback performance

Ronaldo could end his scoring drought against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been the consistent striker United had hoped for when he returned to Old Trafford this summer. In 23 games for the club in the Premier League, the Portuguese international has scored just nine goals, with only one goal in 2022.

Those numbers are significantly below his usual output, and he'll almost certainly try everything he can to score against Tottenham. With a player of his caliber, it's not unreasonable to expect him to score in bunches once he sees one cross the goalline.

We believe Ronaldo will have a big game against Spurs, beating Hugo Lloris in goal multiple times. He'll be playing with a heightened desire to avoid extending his goal drought, and he should be able to exploit a weakness in the Spurs' defense.

#3 Manchester United to win thanks to a late winner

The two teams have a good matchup for this game, and it should be a close fight for the entire 90 minutes. As we get closer to the end of the game, there's a significant probability it'll be a stalemate.

If that's the case, United should go for three points rather than settle for a point, and should try to press the attack button.

Manchester United might come away with a late-game triumph. With players like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and Cristiano Ronaldo capable of shooting from long range, United could rely on a barrage of long shots to overcome Lloris late in the game.

United have historically been known to grab late winners and it would be a boost to the side if they could do so on Saturday. In any case, the final few minutes of the game should determine the winner.

