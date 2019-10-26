Manchester United youngsters will learn from 'difficult transition period' - Solskjaer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 79 // 26 Oct 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United youngsters Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has taken a risk blooding in Manchester United's youngsters but hopes they will learn from a difficult transition period.

The Norwegian has handed Premier League debuts to James Garner, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams since replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

United lost experienced first-team stars Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the most recent transfer window and have made a poor start to the campaign, winning only two of their opening nine Premier League matches.

Manager Solskjaer is prepared to continue showing faith in the club's academy products but acknowledges results need to improve.

"You have to be brave. You have to trust your players and trust the kids," he told Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's trip to lowly Norwich City.

"We need results as soon as possible. We need a result against Norwich. But then again we are in the situation we are.

"We made the decision to start the transition and that transition period has been difficult, but I think the young kids are going to learn from it.

"You want to win, you want to win trophies and win in a certain style. But you also want to do it with young kids.

"That's the DNA we have. We do give young players a chance and you won't really know about them until you throw them into deep water and see if they can swim. Those boys so far have done really well."