Manchester United's Europa League triumph is the ultimate victory for defiance

A Europa League trophy and Champions League football secured, but defiance was the true winner in Manchester United's Stockholm triumph.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 03:06 IST

Manchester United

Wednesday's Europa League final should have been nothing but a pure, joyous celebration of two giants of club football once again gracing a European showpiece.

However, Monday's sickening, cowardly attack at the Manchester Arena following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande took, as Ajax head coach Peter Bosz put it, "the sparkle" away from a contest between Manchester United and Ajax.

Twenty-two people were killed and another 59 injured as a result of the attack by a suicide bomber - a tragedy that served as the unwelcome backdrop for a subdued, sombre build-up.

The focus rightly shifted away from, in the grand scheme of things, the small matter of a football match.

Yet again, though, football proved a powerful symbol of unity. A heinous, deplorable act designed to create fear and uncertainty only stirred a desire to play on, to honour the memories of the victims.

Respectful, solemn acts naturally followed. The moment's silence, the shortening of pre-match entertainment.

But the greatest gesture of all was the fact that the final went on regardless, that the people of Manchester, Amsterdam and Stockholm – itself the victim of a devastating, inhumane attack last month – refused to be beaten. Throughout the past two days, Monday's events have been at the forefront of people's minds in the city and still the show went on.

Jose Mourinho's pre-match news conference was cancelled, but the message behind closed doors was one of a duty – a duty to carry on, to play on for a city that has shown such magnificent and beautiful resistance; a duty to play for those tragically and needlessly lost.

It was a message that was carried onto the pitch. United were already under pressure, knowing that defeat would deny them the Champions League spot they so deeply crave.

The emotion from Monday's events will only have added to the tension and it was a telling sign of resolve from an often-maligned squad that they lifted the trophy in front of equally defiant supporters.

In terms of the football, it was far from a classic.

When Paul Pogba – the world's most expensive player making a timely contribution in a season where he has largely underwhelmed at Old Trafford – scored a deflected opener, only one outcome appeared likely. Henrikh Mkhitaryan pounced early in the second half and a young Ajax side playing like the proverbial rabbits in the headlights had no way back.

Pogba celebrates giving Man. United the lead in the #UELfinal. pic.twitter.com/xiyNu0Mad1 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017

The quality of the game at a boisterous Friends Arena, and even what it delivered for United, in the context of such a debilitating week will ultimately count for little.

But the scale of the victory is not lost on Mourinho. For the past two months the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has rolled the dice on United winning the Europa League. Had they failed and a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and the EFL Cup was all they had to show for their messiah's first season in charge, then the past 12 months would have simply been a failure.

Those fears can now be put to bed. United are some way from the irresistible vintage that dominated under Alex Ferguson, but two trophies and a return to the Champions League must count as a successful season.

There will be celebrations in Stockholm and there will be, more than anything, relief for Mourinho and his squad that they have achieved what became their primary goal.

The most important prize, though, was the not the Europa League trophy or Champions League qualification. This was a victory that embodied the spirit of the wonderful city of Manchester and, above all, this was the ultimate victory for defiance.