×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mancini 'very sorry' for Ronaldo absence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    17 Nov 2018, 04:43 IST
ronaldo-cropped
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is "very sorry" Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved when Portugal visit San Siro in the Nations League on Saturday.

Ronaldo has not featured for his country since the World Cup, with coach Fernando Santos and the country's Football Federation affording him a break.

It remains unclear as to when Juventus star Ronaldo will return to action for Portugal and he is unlikely to feature before March, though his self-imposed exile could continue later into 2019.

Nevertheless, the European champions have prospered in Ronaldo's absence, recording three wins and a draw in the four matches they have played since an underwhelming last-16 World Cup exit to Uruguay.

They go into the game with Italy top of League A Group 3, though the focus still remains on their absent talisman.

"Cristiano is one of the best players in the world," Mancini told reporters at his pre-match news conference. "For sure with him on the pitch it would be a different game because he has unique skills.

"But Portugal have other extraordinary players in the offensive phase. I believe it will be a spectacular game even without Cristiano Ronaldo, though we would have liked to face him.

"I think with him on the pitch it would have been even more spectacular. We are very sorry he is not playing tomorrow [Saturday]."

Nevertheless, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini - who lines up at Juventus alongside Ronaldo - insists the Azzurri will not be altering their outlook, adamant Portugal have plenty of other weapons in their arsenal.

"For us, it [Ronaldo's absence] won't change anything in terms of our approach," the centre-back added.

"It's clear that Cristiano Ronaldo would be decisive for any team. He is the best player in the world and therefore you cannot say Portugal are the same team without him.

"But Portugal is a good team and they showed they can play and win games even without Cristiano Ronaldo.

"In the Euro 2016 final, even though he was missing, they beat France. They are a very good team and it won't be easy for us."

Omnisport
NEWS
Portugal strong with or without Ronaldo, says Mancini
RELATED STORY
Mancini wants to 'bring Italy back where it belongs'
RELATED STORY
Mancini denies Italy have attacking issues
RELATED STORY
3 players who could carry forward Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Mancini keen to work with 'incredibly gifted' Tonali
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers with the worst statues you’ll ever see
RELATED STORY
The Ronaldo effect: One of the best transfers in football...
RELATED STORY
Italy v Portugal: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Today TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow MAU BOT 10:30 PM Mauritania vs Botswana
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us