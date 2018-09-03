Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mancini wants more Italians playing regular, top-flight football

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    03 Sep 2018, 20:18 IST

Rome, Sep 3 (AFP) Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called on the coaches of Serie A squads to give younger players more playing time as he embarks on a program to relaunch the Azzurri after they missed the 2018 World Cup.

"There have never been fewer Italians playing the game," Mancini told a press conference on Monday. "This is a low point." Mancini has called up 31 players for his Nations League squad for games with Poland on Friday and Portugal on Monday.

But Mancini bemoaned the fact some of his squad are wasting their talents by sitting on the bench.

"Often, the Italians on the bench can be better than those getting a start at some clubs," he suggested. "They need to be playing, especially the young ones." In Mancini's squad are five uncapped players including Monaco's Pietro Pellegri, 17, and Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, who is 19 and has yet to start in a Serie A game.

"At 19 years old if you are a good player you have to be playing. We have a lot of interesting prospects who need playing time to show their worth," said Mancini.

"In other leagues they're not afraid to play 18-19 year-olds. We need to show more courage and trust them more.

"We are sending the message that we believe in good young players who can take things to the next level, we just need to see them on the pitch," he said.

"At this historic moment there are not many Italian players playing on a consistent basis. Because of this, we have included many young players to increase the number of players so we can get to know them better

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 Backup goalkeepers that should be playing regular...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian players of all time
RELATED STORY
Bernardeschi and others need Serie A chances for Italy to...
RELATED STORY
6 Football players who have had problems with Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
Regular football the hope for homeward bound Ings
RELATED STORY
Who is Ryan Sessegnon?
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
Mancini open to making Balotelli captain of Italy
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: France vs Italy, 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us