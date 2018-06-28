Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mandzukic is the soul of the Croatia team, says Dalic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    28 Jun 2018, 17:18 IST
mario mandzukic-cropped
Mario Mandzukic

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has labelled Mario Mandzukic as the "soul of the team" ahead of their last-16 clash with Denmark. 

The Vatreni qualified for the knockout stages having won all three of their group games, and looked extremely impressive in cruising to a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

Dalic rung the changes for their Group D finale with Iceland but Croatia still prevailed 2-1, and now head to Nizhny Novgorod for an enticing encounter with Denmark on Sunday.

This is the first time since they reached the semi-finals in their maiden World Cup appearance as an independent nation in 1998 that Croatia have made it out of the group stage, and Mandzukic has played a key role.

Mandzukic has yet to score in the tournament but Dalic has still been impressed with his performances and said of the Juventus forward: "Regardless of whether he scored or not, Mario represents the soul of the Croatian team.

"He pushes us. He is our first line of defence. I told him on our US tour that he was to be a forward not a winger.

"He might be missing a goal but hopefully it can come against Denmark and in the later stages in the tournament. He means a lot for the whole team and we appreciate that."

 

Croatia coach Dalic ignoring Argentina's complaints
RELATED STORY
Messi the greatest but Croatia will play to beat...
RELATED STORY
Skoko backs former team-mate Dalic to take Croatia 'quite...
RELATED STORY
Iceland v Croatia: Dalic to rest stars for Hallgrimsson...
RELATED STORY
Argentina v Croatia: Mercado wants an end to...
RELATED STORY
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players...
RELATED STORY
Say what? Croatia coach: Argentina the 'easiest game for us'
RELATED STORY
Bad news for Messi, Argentina as Croatia threatens rotation
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Star-studded Croatia has potential to shine
RELATED STORY
Iceland coach turns off cellphone to focus on Croatia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us