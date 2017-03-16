Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move

Sadio Mane has stressed there is no bad blood between him and Jurgen Klopp over the attacker's failed move to Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 18:09 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and winger Sadio Mane

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is adamant he does not bear a grudge against Jurgen Klopp over his current boss' decision not to sign him for Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Klopp and Mane met to discuss a potential transfer after the attacker impressed while at Red Bull Salzburg, but the then Dortmund coach eventually opted not to pursue a deal.

Mane would go on to join Southampton instead, where he earned himself a transfer to Liverpool ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and a union with Klopp after all.

"I remember everything about it, because it was a meeting to talk about football and how he wanted to play and how he wanted me to be part of his team," Mane told the Liverpool website.

"I think it is part of football, that these things can happen. After that I never stopped working like I did before. I gave my best all the time and finally, we work together.

"We did not speak about what happened before because we know it is part of football and it can happen. It was not his fault, or my fault, or the clubs' fault.

"When he called me to come here, it was the right time, the right coach and the right time to come to Liverpool. Now I am here I am very happy to be part of this amazing club."