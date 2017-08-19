Mane strikes as Liverpool scrape 1-0 win over Palace

by Reuters News 19 Aug 2017, 21:48 IST

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2017 Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

By ReutersSummary ReutersSummary

August 19 - LIVERPOOL 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Liverpool ground out their first Premier League victory of the season after winger Sadio Mane scored an opportunistic goal to give them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

The pacy Mane took advantage of a double mistake by Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and steered the ball past Wayne Hennessey in the 73rd minute, after the Wales goalkeeper had made a string of good saves.

Liverpool enjoyed the lion's share of the possession but the visitors missed the best chance of the match shortly after the break as the home side's former striker Christian Benteke blazed his shot over the bar from six yards.

The opening period was a scrappy affair with passes going astray at either end. The best action came inside a minute as Hennessey denied Roberto Firmino before opposite goalkeeper Simon Mignolet kept out a fiercely struck Jason Puncheon effort.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)