Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Manipur CM writes to Rathore to intervene in Sanjita doping

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 23:23 IST
21

controversy

Imphal, Jun 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today sought the intervention of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in the doping controversy involving Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjit Chanu while also suggesting that there could be an error in the identification

of the sample of the Manipuri weightlifter.

Sanita, who won a gold in women's 53 kg class in the recent Gold Coast CWG, has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation after her 'A' sample tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone.

The Manipur CM said there could have been "mixing up or exchange" of the dope sample of Sanjita taken in the United States in November last year.

"I am informed that the International Weightlifting Federation in a communication dated May 15 has provisionally suspended Manipuri international athlete Sanjita Chanu. I am given to understand that there is a glaring error in the laboratory sample identification based on which the Manipuri athlete has been suspended," Biren said in the letter to Rathore.

"Records placed before me said that the IWF suspension communication mentioned sample number 1599000 on the top of the report while the fourth para of the report cites sample number 1599176," he added.

He said inferring from the communication of the IWF, the sample identification was "conflicting and the report seems to be dubious".

"It could also be a suspected case of mixing up or exchange of sample of the Manipuri athlete with some other athlete due to which two different sample numbers are quoted in the suspension order," the Manipur CM said.

"I would sincerely urged you to kindly personally intervene in the matter and obtain a prompt review of the suspension order," Biren said in the letter

FIFA urged to intervene for journalist who exposed doping
RELATED STORY
Rival captains back Guerrero in bid to lift World Cup ban
RELATED STORY
Swiss federal judge clears Peru captain to play at World Cup
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Nasser Al-Khelaifi
RELATED STORY
FIFA finds no doping cases in Russia's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore comes to the aid of Assam...
RELATED STORY
Russia's doping capital gears up for World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA: Insufficient evidence of doping by Russia's WCup squad
RELATED STORY
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh proposes to open an...
RELATED STORY
Germany appeals to Russia to allow entry of journalist
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018