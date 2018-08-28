Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manolas caps another Roma comeback in 3-3 draw with Atalanta

172   //    28 Aug 2018, 02:31 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Comeback specialist Kostas Manolas scored the equalizer for Roma in a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Monday.

Eight minutes from time in Roma's home opener, Manolas was waiting at the far post when a free kick from Aleksandar Kolarov came over the top, allowing the Greece center back to tap in.

With Roma having trailed 3-1 at halftime, Manolas' goal immediately brought back memories of his decisive late score in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona in last season's Champions League quarterfinal — when Roma overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit.

However, Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick each missed solid chances at a winner.

Roma and Atalanta each have four points from the opening two rounds — two points behind leaders Juventus, Napoli and Spal.

Roma had taken an early lead when newly signed Javier Pastore scored a delightful backheel goal two minutes in.

But Atalanta then took advantage of poor defending — including by Manolas — and produced an equalizer from Timothy Castagne, then a brace from Emiliano Rigoni.

Alessandro Florenzi began Roma's comeback by bursting through the center of Atalanta's defense and unleashing a long shot on the hour mark.

Roma visits AC Milan on Friday, a day after Atalanta visits Copenhagen in the Europa League playoffs. Atalanta and Copenhagen drew 0-0 in the opening leg.

