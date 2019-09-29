Manolas suffering from muscle fatigue, Napoli confirm after victory over Brescia

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 29 Sep 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas was taken off against Brescia due to muscle fatigue, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Manolas scored his side's second goal in Sunday's 2-0 win at Stadio San Paolo but had to be withdrawn 20 minutes into the second half.

However, Napoli have allayed fears of a possible lay-off for the Greece international, who has started five of their opening seven matches this term.

Defensive team-mate Nikola Maksimovic could be facing a spell on the sidelines, though, having limped off with a hamstring injury later in the match.

"Tests have revealed that Nikola Maksimovic suffered a pulled right hamstring," a statement read on Napoli's official website.

"Kostas Manolas was also taken off during the match, but the Greek defender was just feeling some tightness."

Dries Mertens and Manolas gave Napoli a two-goal lead at half-time, but Mario Balotelli pulled one back for Brescia with a 67th-minute header - his first goal in Serie A since returning to Italy last month.

Brescia boss Eugenio Corini told reporters: "Mario is a player you all know, he arrived with great motivation.

Advertisement

21 - Dries Mertens has scored 21 goals in his last 20 Serie A matches against newly promoted teams. Ruthless. #NapoliBrescia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 29, 2019

"His technical qualities are recognised. From him I always expect something more, an important individual performance which can help the team."

Victory for Napoli got them back on track following their surprise 1-0 home loss to Cagliari in midweek, but they were made to fight for the three points.

"Suffering is natural in these games, because if you don't kill it off with 3-0 and then concede a goal, it all opens up again," Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

"We played an excellent first half, the second was less impressive, but the temperature was very warm and it made the teams get more stretched out."

Napoli face Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to Serie A action with a trip to Torino in a week's time.