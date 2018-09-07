Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico

PTI
07 Sep 2018, 09:39 IST

Culiacan (Mexico), Sep 7 (AFP) Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been hired to coach Mexican second-division football club Dorados, the team announced on Thursday, the retired great's latest foray into managing.

Maradona's colorful career has included stints coaching the Argentine national team and a series of clubs around the world, and he had just started a stint as president of Belarus side Dinamo Brest last month.

But after parting ways with coach Francisco Ramirez Gamez, Dorados managed to convince Maradona to sign up for a spell in Mexico.

"Dorados of Sinaloa is pleased to announce Diego Armando Maradona is its new manager of the 'Big Fish,'" the club said in a statement.

"Considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, Diego was known in his playing career for leading teams with guts and fight to carry them to successes that few believed possible," it said.

The club wants Maradona, 57, to stay for the remainder of the 2018 season and all of next season, Dorados president Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza told ESPN.

"In my conversations with him he's been very excited to come coach here. Honestly, it was easier to convince him than I thought," he said, shortly after the club confirmed rumors of Maradona's hiring with a video posted online.

"Diego, welcome to the Big Fish!" said a message accompanying the video

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
