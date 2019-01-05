Maradona reassures fans after health scare

Dorados coach Diego Maradona

Argentina great Diego Maradona has reassured fans he is "fine" after fears mounted regarding his health.

It was reported on Friday the 58-year-old had been hospitalised in Buenos Aires after suffering a stomach bleed.

His daughter, Dalma, dismissed rumours of a serious illness as false and offered assurances that he would soon be back at home.

Maradona was filmed being driven away from hospital hours later and has since posted a message on social media to thank his followers for their concern.

"I want to thank you for the messages of encouragement," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason. I want to tell you that nothing happened, that I'm fine.

"Today, I am looking after my grandchildren Benja, Dieguito Matias, and my son Diego Fernando.

"I send you all a kiss!"

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed Maradona would stay on as coach of Mexican second-tier side Dorados.

The club issued a statement saying, "registration as coach [for the Clausura 2019 season] was made on time" before adding "the club have requested, for medical reasons, that the coach shows up in the near future", amid the reports over Maradona's health.

The 1986 World Cup hero has used a crutch at Dorados games this season due to arthritis and there were also concerns when he was pictured being treated by paramedics following Argentina's win over Nigeria in St Petersburg at last year's World Cup.