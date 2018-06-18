Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maradona: Sampaoli's game plan against Iceland was a disgrace

Diego Maradona slammed Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli after a 1-1 draw against European minnows Iceland.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 09:15 IST
1.44K
maradona-cropped
Diego Maradona at Spartak Stadium

Diego Maradona criticised Jorge Sampaoli and says things must improve if the Argentina coach wants to keep his job.

Argentina were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by debutants Iceland in their first group game of the World Cup, with Lionel Messi missing a penalty during the second half.

Maradona, who has previously led the national team, was scathing in his comments on former Chile and Sevilla head coach Sampaoli.

"If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can't come back to Argentina," he said, while working as a pundit on Venezuelan and Italian television.

"His game plan was a disgrace. Even though the Iceland players average 1.90m in height, we played all our corners into the air. We had no short game.

"I don't blame the players. I blame a lack of preparation because there obviously hasn't been any.

"You can bring 25 brilliant players with you, but you have to work with them. We can see that Iceland was better drilled than Argentina and that is a massive shame."

Maradona was also surprised that Argentina could not get the basics right and admits he has concerns on the reliance of Messi heading into their second fixture against Croatia.

"It was extraordinary to see Argentina without any answers, keeping their heads down, struggling to play accurate passes or one-twos," he added.

"Messi was their only outlet. There is serious trouble ahead because Nigeria has experience, they know how to counter-attack and they know how to score."

Maradona takes in Argentina's clash with Iceland
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiny Iceland neutralizes Messi and Argentina
RELATED STORY
Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Messi is not Maradona, he does not win a World Cup alone...
RELATED STORY
Maradona denies racism claim
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
Iceland charms before World Cup debut against Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina 1-1 Iceland; 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: 5 key players to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us