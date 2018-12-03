×
Maradona confronts fans after losing Mexico 2nd-tier final

Associated Press
65   //    03 Dec 2018, 23:20 IST
AP Image

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Manager Diego Maradona confronted opposition fans after his Dorados team lost to Atletico San Luis 4-2 in the second leg of the Mexico second-division final.

Dorados of Sinaloa won the first leg 1-0, and saw a 2-0 lead slip away on Sunday after an own-goal.

Maradona used a walkie-talkie while watching the final from the stands because he'd been banned from the touchline during the first leg for arguing. Local media on Monday published videos of an infuriated Maradona hurling unprintable Mexican and Argentine insults, and trying to punch someone apparently while leaving the stadium in the north-central city of San Luis Potosi.

The Argentine great took over as coach in September, when Culiacan-based Dorados was at the bottom of the standings with just three points after six rounds.

