Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maradona takes over as Dynamo Brest chairman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
290   //    17 Jul 2018, 14:15 IST
diegomaradona-cropped
Dynamo Brest chairman Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona said he is "not afraid of the challenge" of running Belarusian club Dynamo Brest after he was paraded through the city in a large Jeep ahead of his presentation as chairman.

The Argentina great was appointed at Dynamo in May following investment in the club from the United Arab Emirates, signing a three-year deal to become the head of the club's board.

The 57-year-old's last job in football was as a coach at Al Fujairah, who play in the United Arab Emirates' second tier, and at Brest he joins a club that has just won its third Belarusian Cup.

"I am not afraid of the challenge," Maradona told reporters at his presentation to the media. "I am not afraid of the serious projects and these people seem very serious to me.

"I needed a challenge, an important project to show that I never stopped working.

"I take it with all the affection of the world, respecting the people who gave me this opportunity."

Dynamo, who are currently sixth in the Belarusian Premier League table, were rescued from bankruptcy only two years ago, but Maradona gave an optimistic view of the club's prospects.

"We are going to have faith again, to grow together in harmony with a great team, taking the kids out of the academies to prove them and make them great," said the World Cup winner.

Dynamo Brest director of development Viktor Radkov said: "Given the fact that boss Diego will live in Brest, I think people will come from all over the world to watch the games."

Omnisport
NEWS
Diego Maradona: The Legend
RELATED STORY
Maradona doubts Argentina players pick Sampaoli's team
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why Diego Maradona is the most controversial...
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona's top 3 goals in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Maradona takes in Argentina's clash with Iceland
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Have England been Perennially unfortunate...
RELATED STORY
Maradona apologises to FIFA over England-Colombia outburst
RELATED STORY
Maradona angry at Argentina World Cup performances
RELATED STORY
Vazquez threw himself over like I would've done – Maradona
RELATED STORY
Messi mania takes over as Albiceleste's fans descend on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us