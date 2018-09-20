Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marcelino: Tearful Ronaldo said he did nothing wrong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.53K   //    20 Sep 2018, 05:34 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after being sent off against Valencia

Valencia head coach Marcelino said a devastated Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he did nothing wrong after the superstar was controversially sent off in Juventus' Champions League victory.

Juve forward Ronaldo – making his Champions League debut for the Serie A holders – was inconsolable after receiving a red card in the 29th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win at Valencia.

It was a forgettable bow for Ronaldo, who was shown a straight red card following an inconspicuous coming together with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo in an off-the-ball incident, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left in tears after his dismissal.

Discussing Ronaldo's red card – which has put him in doubt for a reunion against former club Manchester United – Marcelino told reporters: "He was very upset, even crying, because he said he didn't do anything wrong.

"I haven't seen the play which ended up in the red card."

Despite their numerical advantage, Valencia walked away from a packed Mestalla empty-handed following a pair of Miralem Pjanic penalties.

Pjanic converted spot-kicks either side of the break, while Valencia's Dani Parejo saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny in stoppage time.

"It's obvious that the penalties have impacted us," Marcelino said. "The penalty just before half-time was a real blow, we then had to try and pull ourselves together.

"The other penalty was then a death sentence for us, conceding two goals to such an excellent team makes the task wholly difficult."

United accounted for Young Boys 3-0 in the other Group H fixture and Marcelino added: "We have faced a great team and they have surpassed us. After the red card the match was made even. However, they've taken advantage of our mistakes."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tearful Vinicius aims to emulate Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sent off but Juventus goes on to win 2-0 at Valencia
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Rashford developing quicker than Ronaldo did – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
4 amazing Cristiano Ronaldo stats after his first two...
RELATED STORY
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us