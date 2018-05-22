Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Marcelo fears backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final

    Marcelo says victory for Liverpool in the Champions League final would see the media "kill" Real Madrid.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 22:06 IST
    The media will "kill" Real Madrid if they fail to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, according to Marcelo.

    Madrid are looking to become the first side to win the title in its modern format for the third time in a row, having claimed an unprecedented second successive crown in Cardiff last year.

    But they have endured a difficult campaign domestically in 2017-18, finishing 17 points adrift of champions Barcelona in LaLiga and falling at the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

    Madrid triumphed in the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana, but Marcelo believes the critics will be out in force if they do not deliver the goods in Kiev.

    "We'll see what happens after the final. They'll either kill us or praise us," he said. "I don't think this season can be considered a disaster.

    "It's the media who will say either one thing or another, but we simply want to win for the club, the fans and our families."

    Team-mate Dani Carvajal conceded Madrid's season has been far from perfect but urged against an overreaction to their shortcomings.

    "It's been a unique season, with ups and downs, but we're in the final of the Champions League," he explained.

    "All teams would love to be in Kiev, the Champions League is the most valuable trophy of them all.

    "If we don't win, then it would be unfair to talk about failure. We'll enter the dressing room with our heads held high, even if that occurs."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
