Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marcelo happy with Madrid squad amid transfer talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
776   //    16 Aug 2018, 07:50 IST
Marcelo-cropped
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo

Marcelo said he is happy with the state of Real Madrid after their UEFA Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid, while Julen Lopetegui turned his attention to LaLiga.

Champions League holders Madrid lost their first international final since 2000 following a 4-2 extra-time defeat to city rivals Atletico in Tallinn on Wednesday.

A Diego Costa brace and Saul Niguez's stunning volley saw head coach Lopetegui lose his first competitive match in charge in the Estonian capital.

The defeat also raised questions over Madrid's transfer business, with the Spanish giants yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus amid ongoing links to Chelsea's Eden Hazard, though Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola and Andriy Lunin have arrived.

Marcelo – who has been the subject of reported interest from Juve – told reporters afterwards: "You have to focus on what we did well today. I feel that we put in a good shift. We had the ball, played as a team, and we fought as best we could.

"We need to change our mindset because we have a whole season ahead of us. I don't make the signings. The squad looks good to me. We are united as a group. We played a good game until extra time."

"The winners are those who make fewer mistakes," added the Brazilian left-back, who saw Karim Benzema equalise and Sergio Ramos put Madrid ahead before Atletico rallied. "Tonight, we failed and we don't want to make those errors again because it cost us a final.

"They made fewer mistakes and deserved to win it. These are mistakes resulting from fatigue, from not much training. Many players have been late back due to the World Cup, but that is no excuse."

It was not the result former Spain boss Lopetegui wanted after replacing Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu in the off-season.

Lopetegui became the first Madrid coach since Bernd Schuster in 2007 to lose his competitive debut, and while disappointed, he focused on Sunday's LaLiga opener against Getafe.

"In a final like this, mistakes can make a key difference and Atletico are experts in taking advantage. They got a deserved win," Lopetegui told reporters.

"When we leveled the scores, we were better, they tied it up in an unfortunate play. We have to congratulate them and pick ourselves up, because LaLiga is starting and we need to rebuild quickly.

"I feel frustrated and sad, but I know that responsibility forces us to move on tomorrow."

On Gareth Bale, who provided the assist for Benzema's first-half equaliser, Lopetegui said: "He had a great game, but it is understandable at this time of the season if the players are not at their best physically, we are very happy with his work and hopefully he will continue to improve over the next matches."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Madrid, Man United links
RELATED STORY
Marcelo: I'd love to play with Neymar at Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui happy with Madrid keepers amid Courtois links
RELATED STORY
People like to talk - Marcelo responds to misquoted Klopp
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Squad Analysis for 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Modric in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad amid Inter...
RELATED STORY
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the...
RELATED STORY
Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid announce squad for UEFA Super Cup Final...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 3 possible ins and outs at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us