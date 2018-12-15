×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marcelo: Real Madrid miss Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
346   //    15 Dec 2018, 07:23 IST
Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo admitted the LaLiga giants miss Cristiano Ronaldo, but said that should be expected.

After nine prolific seasons with Madrid, Ronaldo left the club in July, joining Serie A champions Juventus.

Madrid quickly felt the Portuguese star's absence, struggling early in the campaign before making something of a recovery under Santiago Solari, although they are still five points behind Barcelona in LaLiga.

Marcelo said it was clear Madrid would miss "the best player in the world", but believes the European champions will always be dominant.

"He is a player who as well as being my team-mate is my friend, as he is with Sergio [Ramos] and Luka [Modric]," the Brazilian told Club del Deportista.

"It's obvious that when the best player in the world isn't in your team you're going to miss him. But I don't want to say that we don't have the best players in the world in every position.

"Any team would like to have Cristiano with them, but Madrid will continue to be Madrid despite players coming and going."

Ronaldo has maintained his good form at Juve, scoring 11 goals in 20 games this season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: How much does Real Madrid miss Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo not the only great missed at Real Madrid – Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Marcelo: Real Madrid don't have attitude problem
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Marcelo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Marcelo, Martins doubts for Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Of course Real Madrid miss Ronaldo, you cannot replace a...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Juventus don't need Bale, but...
RELATED STORY
Isco: Real Madrid don't miss Ronaldo... yet
RELATED STORY
6 Greatest Brazilians to play for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us